Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Calls increase for Maritime governments to address staff shortages in health care

By Kevin Bissett The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2022 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia hospital officials warn strained health system needs changes' Nova Scotia hospital officials warn strained health system needs changes
Nova Scotia health is short, nearly 2,000 nurses across the province, while the region's children's hospital has 80 vacancies -- and that number is expected to grow. Officials inside the hospitals warn things need to be done differently to try to preserve the strained system. Callum Smith brings part two of a three-part series shining a light on recruitment and retention challenges for healthcare. – Jun 17, 2022

Calls are increasing across the Maritimes for governments to tackle labour shortages in the health-care sector, as hospitals are being forced to close emergency rooms now that weary staff are taking summer vacations to recover from pandemic-related stress.

In New Brunswick, health-care workers are leaving the province because of poor working conditions, non-competitive salaries and unreasonable workloads, according to Liberal health critic Jean-Claude D’Amours.

Read more: Doctor says N.B. health-care system ‘sinking faster than the Titanic’

In Prince Edward Island, staff shortages are so acute at the Western Hospital in Alberton that its emergency department can be forced to close if one person is off sick, says Green Party health critic Michele Beaton. Difficulties recruiting and retaining health-care staff have been growing in the province for years, she said.

“We need a very specific and strategic plan in order to ensure that the people working within the system are treated well,” Beaton said in a recent interview.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the province was recruiting travelling nurses and encouraging retired nurses to re-enter the workforce to cover vacations.

Since April 1, the Horizon Health Network — operator of New Brunswick’s English-language hospitals — has hired 11 retirees and about 180 nursing students to work this summer. Meanwhile, the Vitalite Health Network — operator of its French-language hospitals — has hired 200 nursing students.

“We recognize the challenges in our health-care system’s workforce, and there are many long-term efforts underway to improve the situation,” New Brunswick Labour Minister Trevor Holder said in a statement. “While we are making significant progress, it will take time to fully address these challenges.”

Click to play video: 'N.B. family doctor speaks out about health-care system issues' N.B. family doctor speaks out about health-care system issues
N.B. family doctor speaks out about health-care system issues

The staff shortages have prompted intermittent overnight closures of some hospital emergency departments. The Horizon network posted a tweet on June 24, saying it was experiencing critical staff shortages, and it cautioned that patients with non-urgent medical issues could face long wait times.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The tweet prompted a reaction on Twitter.

“It’s been like this for years and getting worse,” one person wrote. “I’m scared if my illness were to worsen, I wouldn’t survive.” Another person said the government needs to spend some of its budget surplus on improving working conditions at health centres.

Back in P.E.I., Beaton said the western part of the province has “basically no walk-in clinics, so people have no other option than to visit an emergency department.” When emergency rooms close, she said, “people are going to be travelling over an hour to get to the next facility to get the care they need.”

Health PEI spokesperson Jessica Bruce said the small staff at Western Hospital is working hard to prevent unplanned interruptions in service. “We continue to look at a variety of options to make sure that patients get the care that they need,” she said.

In Nova Scotia, the province’s nurses have been demanding action to address chronic staffing shortages that they say have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union says there are about 1,400 vacancies for registered nurses, and 250 spots open for licenced practical nurses.

Read more: Wait-list for long-term care in N.S. at record level. Experts warn it will only get worse

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government made an election campaign pledge to spend heavily on the province’s ailing health system. The $13.2-billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, tabled in March, contains $5.7 billion for health care _ an increase of $413.4 million compared to last year’s spending. But Premier Tim Houston has warned residents not to expect rapid change.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Mark MacMillan, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, said the growing number of job vacancies in health care across Canada is concerning.

“We’ve seen this human health resource issue coming toward us for years,” he said in a recent interview. “COVID-19 has certainly escalated that issue and unmasked how fragile the health-care system was overall _ not just New Brunswick but all across the country.”

MacMillan said action by governments is needed now, but it will require a long-term solution.

“Five, 10, 15 years from now, what are the patient demographics going to be? What are the needs in this province? How many physicians do we need in northern New Brunswick, southern New Brunswick, east and west? How many nurses do we need per unit? We need to be more proactive,” he said.

Staff members in the health-care sector are tired and need a break from the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“The last two and a half years have been very stressful and we really have to ensure these physicians and nurses get their time off for their own mental health,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022.

Click to play video: 'N.B. struggles to fill vacant health-care positions' N.B. struggles to fill vacant health-care positions
N.B. struggles to fill vacant health-care positions
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia health tagnew brunswick health taghealth care system tagNS Health Care tagNB health care tagNS healthcare tagNB heatlh-care system tagNS Health-care System tagAtlantic health tagAtlantic health-care system tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers