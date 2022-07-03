Indigenous youth group holds powwow at former residential school in Mission, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An Indigenous youth group held its first-ever powwow at a former residential school in Mission, B.C.

People from across the province descended on the site of the former St. Mary’s Residential School.

“Every child that touches the ground blesses (it here) because every child matters,” Indigenous Elder Malihatawa Gherrien said.

The youth group, Valley Youth Peers for Overdose Response, or VYPOR, is a youth-led peer group for current or past drug users in the Fraser Region Area.

They are based out of Mission Community Service Society’s Youth & Emergency Shelters, a team of youth peers that oversee multiple youth and adult overdose prevention sites.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are urbanized Indigenous youth who have tons of experience with substance abuse and the foster care system,” Marcella Pruden said, one of the organizers.

“(They also understand) the complete side-effects of residential schools, of intergenerational trauma.”

Hundreds of people attended the powwow and organizers said the reception from the community has been strong.

“We’re bringing this powwow back to these sacred grounds here so we can bring people together and have some reconciliation,” Trevor Bentley said, a VYPOR peer.

Planners said the three-day event celebrates the Indigenous community.

The powwow has been cancelled for Sunday due to rain but organizers hope it’s the beginning of a new tradition.

2:26 Metro Vancouver celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day Metro Vancouver celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day – Jun 21, 2022