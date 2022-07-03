Peel Region sees 3rd significant vehicle collision in 24 hours, driver in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peel Region are responding to a collision in Brampton, marking at least the third significant crash in the area in the span of 24 hours.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Road in Brampton around 12:18 p.m. Sunday.

Two cars were involved in a collision with reports of one of the drivers, a man, walking away from the scene, police said.

Police said that driver was arrested for an “impaired related offence.”

No physical injuries were reported.

The collision came roughly 12 hours after another crash in Brampton that killed one 20-year-old man and sent a mother and her baby to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

A driver in that collision was also arrested in relation to an impaired offence, police said.

One other person died in a separate collision on Saturday night in Mississauga.

COLLISION:

– Steeles Ave W/McLaughlin Rd in #Brampton

– 2 vehicles involved

– Reports of one driver walking away from scene

– That driver, an adult male has been taken into custody for impaired related offence

– No physical injuries to anyone

– C/R at 12:18 p.m.

– PR22-0221858 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 3, 2022