Crime

Peel Region sees 3rd significant vehicle collision in 24 hours, driver in custody

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 1:22 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police in Peel Region are responding to a collision in Brampton, marking at least the third significant crash in the area in the span of 24 hours.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Road in Brampton around 12:18 p.m. Sunday.

Two cars were involved in a collision with reports of one of the drivers, a man, walking away from the scene, police said.

Police said that driver was arrested for an “impaired related offence.”

Read more: 2 killed, baby hospitalized in 2 separate Brampton and Mississauga collisions

No physical injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

The collision came roughly 12 hours after another crash in Brampton that killed one 20-year-old man and sent a mother and her baby to hospital.

A driver in that collision was also arrested in relation to an impaired offence, police said.

One other person died in a separate collision on Saturday night in Mississauga.

Crime tagImpaired Driving tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagPeel Region tagPRP tagBrampton Collision tagImpaired related offence tag

