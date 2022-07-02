SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays RH Gausman leaves game after being hit on foot by liner

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 2, 2022 1:04 pm

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman left Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay after he was hit in the right foot by a line drive from Rays shortstop Wander Franco.

Franco’s liner, which had an exit velocity of 100 miles per hour, struck Gausman and ricocheted to catcher Gabriel Moreno, who retired Franco at first to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond' Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond
Story continues below advertisement

Gausman stumbled forward and fell face down in front of the mound after being struck. He received attention from the trainer before getting to his feet and slowly walking off the field.

Trending Stories

Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays last offseason. He came into Saturday’s start 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA.

Gausman allowed four hits in two scoreless innings before departing. He walked one and struck out three.

Right-hander Casey Lawrence, who joined the Blue Jays as the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader, replaced Gausman in the third.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers