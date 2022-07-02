1 dead after pickup truck, motorcycle crash near Leamington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP says a motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle collision near Leamington, Ont.

Police say shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the intersection of County Road 37 and County Road 8, where a pickup truck and motorcycle collided.

There were two people on the motorcycle. One died at the scene and one was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

OPP says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

#EssexCtyOPP **Road Closed** Cty Road 37 and Cty Road 8 is closed in @TweetLeamington. Members from the Leamington Det. with the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck. ^sd pic.twitter.com/6f4gwCm9bA — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 1, 2022