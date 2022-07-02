Menu

Traffic

1 dead after pickup truck, motorcycle crash near Leamington, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 2, 2022 11:08 am
OPP says a motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle collision near Leamington, Ont.

Police say shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the intersection of County Road 37 and County Road 8, where a pickup truck and motorcycle collided.

There were two people on the motorcycle. One died at the scene and one was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

OPP identify pedestrian killed in Walpole Island, Ont. fatal crash

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

OPP says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

