1 dead after pickup truck, motorcycle crash near Leamington, Ont.

OPP says a motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle collision near Leamington, Ont.
Police say shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the intersection of County Road 37 and County Road 8, where a pickup truck and motorcycle collided.
There were two people on the motorcycle. One died at the scene and one was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
The pickup truck driver was not injured.
OPP says the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
