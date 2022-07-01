Man dies in crash with semi hauling flammable liquid near Schuler, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in southern Alberta say the driver of a passenger vehicle has died after an apparent head-on collision with a semi that was hauling flammable liquid.

Police say they got a 911 call about the crash Thursday evening on Highway 41 North, just south of the hamlet of Schuler.

They say the fact the semi was hauling flammable liquid caused a significant risk to the public, and they say the road was closed in both directions for several hours to allow for cleanup and further investigation.

Police say the 29-year-old man from Alberta who was the sole occupant of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead the scene.

The 64-year-old semi driver suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.