Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Protesters storm Libya’s parliament, set fires amid growing political crisis

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 1, 2022 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Libya’s first presidential election gets postponed' Libya’s first presidential election gets postponed
WATCH: Libya’s first presidential election gets postponed – Dec 23, 2021

Protesters broke into Libya’s parliament in Tobruk on Friday evening and set a fire in front of the building to express their anger towards Libya’s warring political parties, witnesses told Reuters.

Security forces protecting the parliament withdrew from the site, the witnesses added.

Demonstrations took place on Friday in Tobruk, Benghazi and some smaller towns over a failure of government.

Story continues below advertisement

Libya has been in chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. In 2014, it split between warring eastern and western factions before a peace process beginning in 2020 tried to knit the country back together.

Trending Stories

However, after a scheduled election was halted in December, the eastern-based parliament said the interim unity government of Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibah had expired and it appointed Fathi Bashagha to replace him.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by Grant McCool)

© 2022 Reuters
Libya tagLibya conflict taglibya news tagAbdul Hamid al-Dbeibah tagFathi Bashagha taglibya government taglibya parliament taglibya political chaos taglibya politics taglibya protests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers