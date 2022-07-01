Squamish hospital maternity unit short-staffed, patients may be sent elsewhere

Send this page to someone via email

The health authority for the Vancouver area said expectant parents in Squamish, B.C., may be diverted to other healthcare facilities in the region this month due to what it calls a “temporary gap in coverage” at Squamish General Hospital.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued the news release on Thursday, saying patients going into labour in early July could be sent to Lions Gate Hospital, Richmond Hospital, St. Paul’s Hospital or B.C. Women’s Hospital, where appropriate obstetrics care is available.

Officials said it will make the referral process as seamless as possible, with the regional emergency operations centre working to help move patients to other facilities.

Vancouver Coastal Health said it understands the decision may cause concern and apologizes for the disruption.

The authority says the move is temporary, and that it’s working to address gaps in service, including the current staffing shortage.

It says such measures include targeted recruitment and redesigning staffing models where necessary.

