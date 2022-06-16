COVID-19: Hospital admissions, case count continue downward spiral in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

As Ottawa suspends vaccination requirements for domestic travel, hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and reported cases of the virus continue to decline in British Columbia.

Between June 5 and 11, a total of 189 people were hospitalized in the province with a positive test result, down 23 per cent from 246 people the previous week. The latest figure is expected to increase, however, as the province’s data set becomes more complete.

The bulk of hospitalizations continue to be in the Fraser Health region, with 89 as of last Saturday, followed by 42 in the Island Health and 35 in the Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

There were 726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. as of June 11, down from 894 as of June 4. Due to the limited availability of PCR testing, the true case count is likely higher.

The BC Centre for Disease Control also tracks all deaths that occur within 30 days of a positive, lab-confirmed COVID-19 test result, regardless of whether the virus has been confirmed as a cause of death.

In its Thursday report, it said 50 people died between June 5 and 11 within a month of testing positive. Between May 29 and June 4, that figure was 57, and the week prior, 65.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 373,000 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., and nearly 24,000 hospital admissions. More than 3,000 people have died within a month of their test result.

