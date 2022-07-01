14-year-old charged after fireworks allegedly set off on GO train

Send this page to someone via email

One teenager was charged after fireworks were allegedly set off on a Metrolinx train on Thursday.

In an email to Global News, Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said at around 9:40 p.m., the company received a report that a group of young people had set fireworks off from the floor of a train cab.

Aikins said they were pulled off a Rouge Hill by Special Constables.

In an email to Global News, Toronto police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were travelling on the GO Train when the younger of the two allegedly set off a firework on the train.

Police said the two boys were arrested.

Officers said after further investigation, the 16-year-old was released.

Police said the 14-year-old was charged with mischief under $5,000.

Aikins said there have been two incidents this past week with people “illegally and dangerously setting off fireworks.”

She said earlier this week, an incident was reported where a firework was set off directly at one of Metrolinx’s station staff.

“Fortunately, neither incidents caused serious injuries,” she said. “However, setting off fireworks in the direction of people or on trains is incredibly dangerous and could result in serious charges.”

Aikins said officers are “actively” seeking to identify and charge more suspects in connection with Thursday’s incident.