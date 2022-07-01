Mounties investigating assault in Kelowna park

A Thursday afternoon assault in Kelowna’s City Park is under investigation by the RCMP.
The assault happened in broad daylight near the water park. The RCMP said in a media release that they don’t believe there is a risk to public safety.
“A man was subsequently detained by bystanders and is currently receiving medical treatment at the local hospital,” RCMP said in a press release.
The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has assumed the investigation. Further information will be released when available.
