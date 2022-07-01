Menu

Crime

Mounties investigating assault in Kelowna park

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 4:47 pm
Kelowna RCMP . View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP . Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

A Thursday afternoon assault in Kelowna’s City Park is under investigation by the RCMP.

RCMP calling for boater safety this long weekend

The assault happened in broad daylight near the water park. The RCMP said in a media release that they don’t believe there is a risk to public safety.

“A man was subsequently detained by bystanders and is currently receiving medical treatment at the local hospital,” RCMP said in a press release.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has assumed the investigation. Further information will be released when available.

