Mounties investigating assault in Kelowna park

Send this page to someone via email

A Thursday afternoon assault in Kelowna’s City Park is under investigation by the RCMP.

2:11 RCMP calling for boater safety this long weekend RCMP calling for boater safety this long weekend

The assault happened in broad daylight near the water park. The RCMP said in a media release that they don’t believe there is a risk to public safety.

“A man was subsequently detained by bystanders and is currently receiving medical treatment at the local hospital,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Complainant testifies at Kelowna RCMP officer’s assault trial Complainant testifies at Kelowna RCMP officer’s assault trial – May 26, 2022

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has assumed the investigation. Further information will be released when available.