Peterborough Grade 1 students say thank you to nurses by making bracelets

Students at a Peterborough elementary school want to let nurses know their work during the pandemic hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Grade 1 students from Westmount Public School showed their appreciation for the front-line workers by making bracelets and cards. The class delivered the special gifts to Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Teacher Tina Wheeler-Moorcroft says many of the students have family members who work at the hospital.

“What we talked about a lot was that they didn’t get to see their parents or grandparents because they’re working so hard,” said Wheeler-Moorcroft. “So we all said, ‘Why don’t we make them bracelets?'”

The students began working on the bracelets in February and made 50 total.

Josie Florence works as a nurse in the intensive care unit. She called the bracelets a wonderful, heartfelt surprise.

“It means so much that we’re hearing from the next generation,” said Florence. “It feels like everything that we’ve done is kind of culminating and that we are making a difference.”

Wheeler-Moorcroft says the positive feeling of giving back comes with a valuable lesson she hopes her class will remember.

“Appreciate the people that work in our community and appreciate all the nurses and doctors and all the time they take to take care of us,” said Wheeler-Moorcroft. “Be kind. Say thank you. Kindness goes a long way.”