Canada

Researcher tells N.S. inquiry domestic violence often downplayed in rural communities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Slain RCMP officer honoured as political controversy intensifies over N.S. massacre investigation' Slain RCMP officer honoured as political controversy intensifies over N.S. massacre investigation
A memorial service for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shootings, has finally been held after a long, pandemic-driven delay. As Ross Lord reports, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki was among those who paid her respects, as new evidence emerges the top cop felt political pressure during the investigation into the massacre.

An expert told the public inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting today that domestic violence is likely to be under-reported in rural communities.

Dalhousie University sociologist Karen Foster says the community closeness and social cohesion that’s typical in rural areas “has a double edge.”

The expert in rural economy and society says the same closeness that may lead rural residents to solve issues among themselves and protect one another can result in collectively hiding domestic abuse.

Trending Stories

Read more: Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won’t be cross-examined

She says that because domestic violence is considered shameful, community members may try to downplay or ignore it in order to avoid involving authorities.

Gabriel Wortman, the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020, began his rampage after attacking his spouse, Lisa Banfield.

Story continues below advertisement

Inquiry interviews have found that the gunman’s history of violence against women spanned decades and that he assaulted both Banfield and his first wife, who is not named by the inquiry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
