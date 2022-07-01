SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live Updates

Liveblog: Canada Day celebrations, protests held across the country

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 7:00 am
Canada Day 2022 View image in full screen
Signs are pictured on Parliament Hill prior to Canada Day, in Ottawa on Monday, June 27, 2022. Many communities are reimagining Canada Day celebrations to recognize Indigenous people as the country continues to reckon with its legacy following the discovery of possible unmarked graves at former residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Communities across the country are bracing for the largest Canada Day celebrations since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Public events marking the holiday were put on hold due to the pandemic, but eased health restrictions have once again made large gatherings and celebrations possible.

Not all cities will be returning to staging major events, however. Montreal, Vancouver and other jurisdictions have opted not to hold parades, for example, citing financial issues related to the pandemic as well as safety concerns.

Smaller street festivals and events focused on Indigenous reconciliation are being planned instead.

Read more: Here’s what to know as Ottawa braces for Canada Day protests amid ‘lingering trauma’

Cities are also bracing for protests — particularly Ottawa, where residents continue to grapple with what police have acknowledged is “lingering trauma” from the convoy blockade earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers have moved the festivities from the familiar backdrop of Parliament Hill to nearby LeBreton Flats, while police have battened down the parliamentary precinct to prevent another blockade.

Some of the organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” blockade and the following “Rolling Thunder” protests this spring have vowed to return to the capital on Friday, with police and the public bracing for the possibility of those protesters staying through the weekend.

Global News is following the events across the country and will bring you the latest here.

