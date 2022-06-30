Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia Tattoo ends partnership with group amid Thin Blue Line controversy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 2:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia International Tattoo returning to Halifax after 3 years' Nova Scotia International Tattoo returning to Halifax after 3 years
After three long years, the royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo is returning to Halifax with in-person performances. The tattoo was one of the first events to be cancelled when the pandemic landed in Nova Scotia, but now organizers say they're ready to welcome back the public. Graeme Benjamin gives us an inside look at what we can expect. – Jun 22, 2022

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo is ending a partnership with a group providing tickets to veterans following complaints that the group was using a controversial Thin Blue Line image.

Officials with the Tattoo, an annual show of military music and other performers in Halifax, said on Twitter Wednesday they had cut ties with VALOUR Maritime Society, thanking people for bringing the matter to their attention and declining further comment.

VALOUR is a non-profit group that raises money to help veterans and first responders get treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Trending Stories

Read more: A sneak peek inside the return of the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo

Group president Graham Walsh says the Tattoo received complaints the VALOUR logo includes a Thin Blue Line symbol, which is considered a sign of police solidarity but has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.

Story continues below advertisement

But Walsh says the line across the Canadian flag in their logo is teal, not blue, because teal is the international ribbon colour for PTSD awareness.

However, Walsh acknowledges his group uses the hashtag #ThinBlueLine in some of its posts on Facebook – and says that might be something his board of directors needs to discuss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
