Politics

Manitoba First Nations organization files lawsuit against Canada for alleged land treaty violation

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 2:45 pm
Manitoba Law Courts building. View image in full screen
Manitoba Law Courts building. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Manitoba First Nations organization is filing a lawsuit against the federal government for the alleged violation of a treaty land entitlement promise.

According to the Treaty Land Entitlement Committee (TLEC) of Manitoba, the lawsuit concerns 1.1 million acres of additional reserve land that was promised to TLEC First Nations 25 years ago.

Since then, just over 565,000 acres have been set aside, says the TLEC.

“Canada’s on-going violation of the Treaty promise to provide our First Nations with Reserve lands continues during this National Indigenous History Month,” says Chief Nelson Genaille, president of the TLEC.

“Because of this, we are now claiming economic loss and cultural and spiritual losses dating back to the making of our Treaties with the Crown due to Canada’s failure and delays in providing our Reserve lands.”

The TLEC says federal delays and changes stunted the reserve creation process outlined in the Manitoba Framework Agreement (MFA) on Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE), which provincial and federal governments signed in 1997.

The TLEC alleges Canada is liable for all losses stemming from its failure to honour TLE obligations in a “timely and purposeful manner.”

