Canada

Fatal crash claims 2 lives near Blue River, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 12:07 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal crash near Blue River, B.C. File/Getty

Two people have died and one is in serious condition after a head-on crash between three vehicles near Blue River, B.C.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Clearwater RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and BC Emergency Services responded to a crash on Highway 5 near the Six Mile Bridge.

Read more: Driver dies in fiery crash in Burnaby, B.C. despite ‘heroic’ efforts from witnesses

“Upon arrival, it was determined that a northbound sedan with two occupants entered the oncoming lane and collided with the trailer of a wide-load and then head-on with the pilot truck following the wide-load,” said Sgt. Grant Simpson, a Clearwater RCMP officer.

“The driver of the sedan, a man in his 70s, and the passenger, a man in his 20s, died as a result of the collision.”

Read more: Fatal crash involving cyclist and semi-truck in downtown Vancouver, police investigating

The driver of one of the other vehicles, a woman in her 40s, was airlifted to hospital with “significant injuries.”

Officials said the cause of the crash is not criminal in nature, but that the investigation is still early.

“Although early in the investigation and subject to change, evidence suggests that the driver of the sedan may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash,” Simpson said.

