Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nutrition labelling will soon be required on front of some packaged food in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 10:07 am
Click to play video: 'The ins and outs of food literacy with Peterborough Public Health' The ins and outs of food literacy with Peterborough Public Health
WATCH: The ins and outs of food literacy with Peterborough Public Health – May 5, 2022

Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium, starting in 2026.

But ground meat will be exempt from the labels, after ranchers groups objected to Health Canada’s proposal earlier this month.

The government says the labels are meant to help Canadians make healthier choices, as those nutrients have been linked to conditions such as cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Read more: Making a trip to the grocery store? Don’t forget these items

Health Canada says the new labels will complement, rather than replace, the more detailed nutrition information that’s typically on the back of food packaging.

In general, they’ll apply on pre-packaged foods that contain more than 15 per cent of the suggested daily value of saturated fat, sugars or sodium.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ground meat is among a list of foods exempt from the warning labels even if they’re high in fat or salt. The product was deemed to have health benefits in spite of high levels of the nutrients.

The rules are set to come into force at the beginning of 2026, which the government says gives companies ample time to manage the costs of adjusting their packaging.

Click to play video: 'Nutrition Myth-Busting' Nutrition Myth-Busting
Nutrition Myth-Busting – Mar 10, 2022

Health Canada will also limit the size of “voluntary health-related information,” such as labels that proclaim an item high in fibre.

The proposed labels were at the centre of controversy earlier this month when a group of ranchers opposed the government’s plan to include warnings on ground meat.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Health Canada tagNutrition tagCanada News tagcanada health tagnutrition labelling tagCanada nutrition tagNutrition Canada tagNutrition news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers