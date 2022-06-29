Menu

Canada

Tim Hortons latest sponsor to pull Hockey Canada cash amid sex assault probe

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2022 4:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Sports minister says government freezing funds for Hockey Canada amid scrutiny' Sports minister says government freezing funds for Hockey Canada amid scrutiny
Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge spoke with reporters about the decision on Wednesday to freeze federal funds to Hockey Canada, which is embroiled in a firestorm of criticism over its handling of sexual assault allegations – Jun 22, 2022

Tim Hortons has joined a growing list of corporations pulling financial support for Hockey Canada in the wake of the federation’s handling of an alleged sexual assault.

The restaurant chain said Wednesday it is “suspending support” for the upcoming men’s world junior hockey championship in Edmonton as it awaits details on how Hockey Canada intends to take “strong and definitive action.”

Read more: Scotiabank pauses Hockey Canada sponsorship amid outcry over alleged sex assault

The move comes after Scotiabank, Canadian Tire and Telus paused sponsorships Tuesday until the companies are confident the right steps are being taken to improve the sport’s culture.

The developments come after the federal government froze Hockey Canada’s public funding last week in response to its handling of the alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement.

Hockey Canada quietly settled a lawsuit last month after a woman claimed she was assaulted by members of the country’s 2018 gold-medal winning world junior hockey team at a gala and golf function four years ago in London, Ont.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls Hockey Canada’s behaviour ‘unacceptable’ amid investigation into sex assault allegations' Trudeau calls Hockey Canada’s behaviour ‘unacceptable’ amid investigation into sex assault allegations
Trudeau calls Hockey Canada’s behaviour ‘unacceptable’ amid investigation into sex assault allegations – Jun 21, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
