Tim Hortons latest sponsor to pull Hockey Canada cash amid sex assault probe

Tim Hortons has joined a growing list of corporations pulling financial support for Hockey Canada in the wake of the federation’s handling of an alleged sexual assault.

The restaurant chain said Wednesday it is “suspending support” for the upcoming men’s world junior hockey championship in Edmonton as it awaits details on how Hockey Canada intends to take “strong and definitive action.”

The move comes after Scotiabank, Canadian Tire and Telus paused sponsorships Tuesday until the companies are confident the right steps are being taken to improve the sport’s culture.

The developments come after the federal government froze Hockey Canada’s public funding last week in response to its handling of the alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement.

Hockey Canada quietly settled a lawsuit last month after a woman claimed she was assaulted by members of the country’s 2018 gold-medal winning world junior hockey team at a gala and golf function four years ago in London, Ont.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

