City of Winnipeg’s annual compensation report shows top earning employee took home $380K

The City of Winnipeg’s annual compensation report is out, giving Winnipeggers the chance to see exactly how much money city employees took home last year.

At the top of the list is the city’s chief transportation & utilities officer, Dave Wardrop, who made $380,000 — some $92,000 more than the next-highest paid employee, Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth.

Smyth took home $288,000, according to the report while Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief Christian Schmidt earned $218,000.

Mayor Brian Bowman made $198,000 last year, according to the report.

The report, audited by accounting firm KPMG, shows 18 employees made more than $200,000 in 2021, with 15 of them working for either the police or fire paramedic service.

It lists all forms of compensation, including back pay, severance, salary, overtime and more.

Wardrop left the City in 2021 to become the CAO for East St. Paul, he made $233,000 the year before that.

The data shows 2,778 city employees made six-figure salaries last year, roughly a quarter of the entire city payroll.

Winnipeg employs roughly 10,000 people and 4,200 of them took home more than $75,000 last year, according to the report.

— with files from Skylar Peters