Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Anti-Hate Network launches toolkit to combat hate in schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2022 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'New data shows disturbing increase in number of nation-wide hate crimes' New data shows disturbing increase in number of nation-wide hate crimes
Disturbing new data from Statistics Canada is reinforcing what we've been hearing from community leaders and police - Canada is experiencing a spike in hate crimes. As Neetu Garcha reports, many fear the incidents that are actually reported -- are just the tip of the iceberg. – Mar 18, 2022

A group that monitors hate groups in Canada has launched an online booklet to help identify, confront and prevent various forms of hate in classrooms and online.

Bernie Farber, chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, says hate crimes involving children and adults have surged and silence is no longer an option.

Read more: Peterborough police create online form to report hate bias incidents

Farber says there have been recent hate attacks involving youth, including the beating of a Black Edmonton student allegedly by seven other students who were also screaming racial slurs.

The Anti-Hate Network says it gathered real scenarios from educators, including one where a student distributed hate-promoting flyers on school property.

Trending Stories

The booklet outlines steps guardians can take to support impressionable children.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has invested $35 million to fund 175 anti-racism projects across the country, including the booklet.

Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of diversity and inclusion, says the booklet is available for free online and has been distributed to some schools that conducted workshops on racism.

Click to play video: 'Examining trend of hate crimes aimed at LGTBQIA2S+ community' Examining trend of hate crimes aimed at LGTBQIA2S+ community
Examining trend of hate crimes aimed at LGTBQIA2S+ community – Jun 19, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Hate Crime tagHate tagWhite Supremacist tagracial slurs tagCanadian Anti-Hate Network tagright wing extremist tagtoolkit tagwhat is a hate crime tagcanada hate crime tagAnti-Hate toolkit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers