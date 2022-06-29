Canadian Anti-Hate Network launches toolkit to combat hate in schools

Send this page to someone via email

A group that monitors hate groups in Canada has launched an online booklet to help identify, confront and prevent various forms of hate in classrooms and online.

Bernie Farber, chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, says hate crimes involving children and adults have surged and silence is no longer an option.

Farber says there have been recent hate attacks involving youth, including the beating of a Black Edmonton student allegedly by seven other students who were also screaming racial slurs.

The Anti-Hate Network says it gathered real scenarios from educators, including one where a student distributed hate-promoting flyers on school property.

The booklet outlines steps guardians can take to support impressionable children.

The federal government has invested $35 million to fund 175 anti-racism projects across the country, including the booklet.

Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of diversity and inclusion, says the booklet is available for free online and has been distributed to some schools that conducted workshops on racism.

