St. Thomas, Ont. resident victim to ‘grandparent’ scam, loses $10K

St. Thomas police are warning the public about a “grandparent” scam as they investigate a recent incident that occurred in the city.

On Sunday, a 78-year-old resident was contacted over the phone by a caller claiming to be their grandchild, explaining that they were involved in a vehicle collision and needed $10,000 to be bailed out of jail.

Victims are told not to say anything to anyone, and believe they are on a ‘gag order’ by police, officials said.

Police said the victim did not realize this was a scam and withdrew $10,000 cash from the bank. The money was later picked up from their residence by the suspects.

According to Const. Katherine McNeil of the St. Thomas police, investigators have obtained footage of the suspects, but no additional information has been released at this time.

There have been several so-called “grandparent scams” reported across Ontario in recent months.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.