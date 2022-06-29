Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

St. Thomas, Ont. resident victim to ‘grandparent’ scam, loses $10K

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 3:23 pm
On Wednesday, a St. Thomas, Ont., resident was contacted over the phone by a caller claiming to be their grandchild, explaining that were involved in a vehicle collision and needed $10,000 to be bailed out of jail.
On Wednesday, a St. Thomas, Ont., resident was contacted over the phone by a caller claiming to be their grandchild, explaining that were involved in a vehicle collision and needed $10,000 to be bailed out of jail. Via St. Thomas Police Facebook page

St. Thomas police are warning the public about a “grandparent” scam as they investigate a recent incident that occurred in the city.

On Sunday, a 78-year-old resident was contacted over the phone by a caller claiming to be their grandchild, explaining that they were involved in a vehicle collision and needed $10,000 to be bailed out of jail.

Read more: Aylmer, Ont. investigate ‘grandparent’ phone scams after one resident loses $10,000

Victims are told not to say anything to anyone, and believe they are on a ‘gag order’ by police, officials said.

Trending Stories

Police said the victim did not realize this was a scam and withdrew $10,000 cash from the bank. The money was later picked up from their residence by the suspects.

According to Const. Katherine McNeil of the St. Thomas police, investigators have obtained footage of the suspects, but no additional information has been released at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been several so-called “grandparent scams” reported across Ontario in recent months.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Investigation tagSt. Thomas tagBail tagSt. Thomas Police tagGrandparent scam taggag order tag$10000 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers