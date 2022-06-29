Canada Day 2022: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Day is on the horizon and Londoners are gearing up for the return of some long-awaited events to break in the long weekend.

However, the holiday Friday will bring some changes for select businesses hours of operation, like most statutory holidays.

Below is a list of what’s open and closed in London on Friday, July 1.

What’s open on Canada Day:

Beer Store locations at 1199 Oxford St. West and 1080 Adelaide St. North will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Location at 414 Wharncliffe Rd. South will be operating through drive-thru only and location at 1600 Dundas St. East will be used for Skip the Dishes (hours remain the same)

Labatt Brewery retail store opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mark locations at 1224 Commissioners Rd. West (Byron), 1225 Wonderland Rd. North (Sherwood Forest Mall), and 510 Hamilton Rd.

All Rexall locations will be open with reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cineplex movie theaters

Select convenience stores

Storybook Gardens

London Childrens Museum will be open with reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fanshawe Pioneer Village

East Park

City splash pads, Ivey Park splash pad will close at 6 p.m. on July 1

Earlier this week, the City of London also announced the return of Canada Day fireworks at Harris Park on Friday starting at 10 p.m.

“This is a long-standing tradition for Londoners to have these fireworks. We’ve been putting them on for about 15 years,” said Kristen Pawelec, director of community development and grants for the City.

Downtown parking locations and parking lot prices can be found on the City’s website.

Transit users are also advised to visit the LTC website for service updates and detours.

Under the city’s current firework bylaw, residents are only allowed to set off fireworks between dusk and 11 p.m. on Victoria Day and Canada Day.

What’s Closed on Canada Day

All LCBO locations

Banks

Government offices, including city administrative offices

Canada Post

Shoppers Drug Mart locations not listed above

All chain grocery store locations

Covent Garden Market

Garbage, green bin and recycle collection services will be closed on July 1

London Public Library locations

CF Masonville Place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

The London Transit Commission says buses will be running operating on a holiday schedule on Friday, July 1.

Did we miss something? Email news@980cfpl.ca and let us know!

