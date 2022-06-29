Menu

Canada

Global BC icon Deb Hope appointed to the Order of Canada

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'From the archive: A look back at Deb Hope’s broadcasting career' From the archive: A look back at Deb Hope’s broadcasting career
After 32 years in the business, Deborra Hope's last day at Global BC was March 2014. Take a look back at some of Deb's memorable moments at Global BC – Oct 6, 2020

A well-known face at Global BC is now being adorned with a new honour.

Former anchor and reporter Deb Hope has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

She is one of four Companions, 14 Officers and 71 Members appointed to the order this year.

Hope was appointed “for her contributions to Canadian journalism as a reporter and anchor, and for her tireless involvement as a volunteer.”

The Order of Canada is awarded to people who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation” according to the Office of the Governor-General.

It was created in 1967 and more than 7,600 people have now been invested into the Order.

Click to play video: 'Deb Hope’s family share her heartbreaking journey with Alzheimer’s disease' Deb Hope’s family share her heartbreaking journey with Alzheimer’s disease
Deb Hope’s family share her heartbreaking journey with Alzheimer’s disease – Oct 8, 2020

In October 2020, Hope’s family revealed she has been battling Alzheimer’s.

She now lives in a nursing home and doesn’t recognize any of her family members.

Hope grew up in Trail, B.C., and went to the University of British Columbia where she began to immerse herself in journalism at the campus radio station.

Her early plans to become a lawyer were abandoned because she thought journalism would be more fun.

For two generations, Hope was one of the most iconic faces in B.C.

She read the news at noon, 5 p.m., and, eventually, BCTV’s top-rated flagship 6 p.m. broadcast, usually alongside Tony Parsons.

Click to play video: 'From the archive: 10 questions with Deb Hope' From the archive: 10 questions with Deb Hope
From the archive: 10 questions with Deb Hope – Oct 7, 2020

Hope’s tireless work for charities will also be forever remembered.

Deb served as the face of Variety Club for BCTV for more than 20 years, and worked for the Courage To Come Back group and the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation.

For information and support about Alzheimer’s, call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
