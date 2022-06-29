Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

NATO defence spending target applies to all allies, including Canada: Stoltenberg

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2022 10:41 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau arrives at NATO summit under pressure to hike military spending' Trudeau arrives at NATO summit under pressure to hike military spending
WATCH: Trudeau arrives at NATO summit under pressure to hike military spending

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects all members of the military alliance to increase their defence spending, including Canada.

All NATO members agreed in 2014 to increase their defence spending to two per cent of their national gross domestic product within the decade, a target that Stoltenberg says NATO leaders recommitted to during a summit in Spain on Wednesday.

Read more: Canada faces ‘challenging’ NATO summit amid spending dip, NORAD questions: experts

But while Stoltenberg says the vast majority of NATO members now have plans to meet that target, the Liberal government has refused to publicly commit to the target, let alone lay out a schedule for meeting it.

In fact, a report released by Stoltenberg on Monday projected Canadian defence spending will fall as a share of GDP to 1.27 per cent this year. That compares to 1.32 per cent last year and 1.42 per cent in 2020.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'G7 summit: Trudeau says Canada prepared to ‘scale up’ troops in Latvia against Russian ‘posturing’' G7 summit: Trudeau says Canada prepared to ‘scale up’ troops in Latvia against Russian ‘posturing’
G7 summit: Trudeau says Canada prepared to ‘scale up’ troops in Latvia against Russian ‘posturing’

Asked about Canadian defence spending, Stoltenberg told reporters that he understands the desire to spend taxpayer dollars on health care and education, but that NATO members need to invest in defence as the world grows more dangerous.

While the NATO secretary-general praised Canada for leading a NATO battlegroup in Latvia, he nonetheless says the two per cent target is a floor, not a ceiling.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagNATO tagUkraine war tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia ukraine war tagUkraine Russia war tagcanada ukraine tagCanada NATO tagUkraine Canada tagNATO Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers