NATO defence spending target applies to all allies, including Canada: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects all members of the military alliance to increase their defence spending, including Canada.

All NATO members agreed in 2014 to increase their defence spending to two per cent of their national gross domestic product within the decade, a target that Stoltenberg says NATO leaders recommitted to during a summit in Spain on Wednesday.

But while Stoltenberg says the vast majority of NATO members now have plans to meet that target, the Liberal government has refused to publicly commit to the target, let alone lay out a schedule for meeting it.

In fact, a report released by Stoltenberg on Monday projected Canadian defence spending will fall as a share of GDP to 1.27 per cent this year. That compares to 1.32 per cent last year and 1.42 per cent in 2020.

Asked about Canadian defence spending, Stoltenberg told reporters that he understands the desire to spend taxpayer dollars on health care and education, but that NATO members need to invest in defence as the world grows more dangerous.

While the NATO secretary-general praised Canada for leading a NATO battlegroup in Latvia, he nonetheless says the two per cent target is a floor, not a ceiling.