Case of monkeypox detected in Simcoe-Muskoka, health unit says

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says a case of monkeypox has been detected in the region

The health unit said the individual lives and works mainly in Toronto, “where he most likely acquired the infection.”

SMDHU said the individual is isolating and their close contacts have been notified.

“At this time the risk to the general population remains low, as we have not detected the virus circulating in Simcoe Muskoka, and it does not spread easily. Residents should not be concerned going about their routine everyday activities,” Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Colin Lee said in a statement.

Lee said the health unit is closely monitoring the situation.

“We advise any person who develops symptoms or who has had contact with a suspected or known case of monkeypox to contact their healthcare provider immediately,” he said.

Lee said the virus can affect anyone of any age, gender or sexual orientation.

“Currently, monkeypox is predominantly affecting men who have sex with men (MSM), and the most likely way it is being passed on is through close, intimate contact due to the increased skin-to-skin contact,” he said.

According to the SMDHU, monkeypox is a rare disease which is not common to North America.

It is spread through close contact with an infected person, or with their clothing or linens.

“It can enter the body through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids (i.e., saliva, lesions, blisters or rashes) and through mucus membranes or respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact (i.e., breathing, talking and coughing),” the release read.

The health unit said symptoms of monkeypox usually develop five to 21 days after exposure and will last around two to four weeks.

“They occur in two stages and may include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle, joint and back pain, and exhaustion,” the release said. “A rash lasting between 14 and 21 days may also appear on the face or extremities, as well as the hands, feet, mouth and genitals that later form scabs.”

The SMDHU said those diagnosed with the virus must isolate until all scabs have fallen off and healed.

The health unit said this typically happens in two to four weeks.

Vaccines are also available for those deemed to be “high-risk.”

According to the SMDU, most people recover from monkeypox on their own, adding that antiviral treatment is available only for severe cases.

“Monkeypox is usually a mild illness and treatment focuses on relieving symptoms,” the health unit said.