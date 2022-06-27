Peel Region reports 1st case of monkeypox virus in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Public Health says it has confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in the region.

On Monday, the health unit said the case was detected in a man in his 30s living in Mississauga.

“The risk to the community remains low,” Dr. Kate Bingham, Acting Medical Officer of Health of Peel Region said in a press release. “We are working with our community partners to increase access to vaccine for high-risk individuals in Peel.”

Peel Public Health said Monkeypox is part of the same virus family as smallpox.

The symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes and a rash or lesions which may appear on the face or genitals before spreading to other areas.

The health unit said anyone with symptoms should contact their health-care provider and avoid close contact with others until their symptoms have improved or their rash has healed.

According to Peel Public Health, the virus spreads through close contact with an infected person.

“Most transmission occurs primarily through close contact with the lesions of monkeypox,” the release said “The virus can be transmitted through large droplets or by sharing contaminated items.”

The health unit said common disinfectants can kill the virus.

Officials said most people recover from monkeypox without treatment.

“Individuals who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox should self-monitor for symptoms, and contact Peel Public Health to see if they are eligible for vaccination,” the release said.

The health unit reminded residents to use protection when “engaging in intimate activities with others,” adding that vaccination is available for “high-risk contacts of cases and for those deemed at high-risk of exposure” to the virus.