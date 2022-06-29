Menu

Canada

Crash involving 3 vehicles in Montreal leaves man in critical condition: police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 10:11 am
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after a collision involving three vehicles in the city’s Anjou borough sent a man to hospital early Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said calls were made to 911 around 6:30 a.m. about a crash at the intersection of Louis-H. La Fontaine and Henri-Bourassa boulevards.

The 35-year-old man, who was driving a cube truck, appears to have hit another cube truck at a red light. The impact led the second cube truck to hit another car, according to police.

Police said the 35-year-old was stuck in his cube truck following the collision. The Montreal fire department had to help safely remove him from the truck.

Construction worker, Montreal police officer directing traffic, both hit by car

He was in critical condition when he was taken to hospital.

“The two other drivers who were implicated in this collision were not injured,” Chèvrefils said.

Investigators are at the scene to determine what exactly led to the crash, but police are looking into drowsiness as a potential cause.

“It could be possible that the driver of the cube truck who caused the initial collision would have fallen asleep while he was driving,” Chèvrefils said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection.

