Tuesday vigil set to honour missing teen found dead in Vancouver apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Family, friends and supporters of a B.C. teen found dead in a Vancouver apartment building have scheduled a vigil in her honour Tuesday evening.

Noelle ‘Ellie’ O’Soup and another deceased person were found in the apartment at East Hastings Street and Heatley Avenue on May 1.

The 14-year-old, who was originally from the Key First Nation in Saskatchewan, had been missing for more than a year after leaving her Port Coquitlam home without permission on May 12, 2021.

Vancouver police say they are investigating all avenues in her death.

0:27 Search for missing teen from Port Coquitlam comes to a tragic end Search for missing teen from Port Coquitlam comes to a tragic end

Some Indigenous leaders, though, have called out what they believe was a lack of urgency in police efforts to find her while she was still missing.

Story continues below advertisement

“In general the RCMP — I am very disappointed and disgusted with them and their lack of action, their lack of interest and you know just in general not caring,” Chief Clinton Key with the Key First Nation told Global News in a previous interview.

The criticism comes in the wake of pressure on Vancouver police for their efforts to locate Chelsea Poorman, a 24-year-old Indigenous woman whose remains were found at a vacant home a year and a half after she was reported missing.

Tuesday’s vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 405 Heatley Ave., outside the building where she was found.