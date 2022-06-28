Menu

Crime

Tuesday vigil set to honour missing teen found dead in Vancouver apartment

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 7:36 pm
A vigil is being planned for Tuesday evening to remember a Port Coquitlam teen who was found dead in a Downtown Eastside apartment under mysterious circumstances on May 1 - after being missing for almost one year. Kamil Karamali reports.

Family, friends and supporters of a B.C. teen found dead in a Vancouver apartment building have scheduled a vigil in her honour Tuesday evening.

Noelle ‘Ellie’ O’Soup and another deceased person were found in the apartment at East Hastings Street and Heatley Avenue on May 1.

The 14-year-old, who was originally from the Key First Nation in Saskatchewan, had been missing for more than a year after leaving her Port Coquitlam home without permission on May 12, 2021.

Vancouver police say they are investigating all avenues in her death.

Some Indigenous leaders, though, have called out what they believe was a lack of urgency in police efforts to find her while she was still missing.

“In general the RCMP — I am very disappointed and disgusted with them and their lack of action, their lack of interest and you know just in general not caring,” Chief Clinton Key with the Key First Nation told Global News in a previous interview.

The criticism comes in the wake of pressure on Vancouver police for their efforts to locate Chelsea Poorman, a 24-year-old Indigenous woman whose remains were found at a vacant home a year and a half after she was reported missing.

Tuesday’s vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 405 Heatley Ave., outside the building where she was found.

