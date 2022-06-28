Menu

Crime

Father, daughter robbed, assaulted at The Forks: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 1:56 pm
Police say a man and his adult daughter were assaulted and robbed at The Forks on Monday. View image in full screen
Police say a man and his adult daughter were assaulted and robbed at The Forks on Monday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Two teen girls have been arrested and police are looking for a third after they say a father and his adult daughter were robbed and assaulted at The Forks Monday night.

Police say the father and daughter were were in a parking lot at The Forks when a group of girls approached and demanded money around 8 p.m.

Read more: Teens charged in connection with Winnipeg robbery involving gun, bear spray

They say the man was punched and kicked in the head after refusing to hand over cash. Police say the man’s daughter was also assaulted as she called 9-1-1.

Click to play video: 'Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase' Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase
Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase – Mar 10, 2022

Investigators say the suspects smashed the woman’s phone before running away.

Read more: Woman with baby robbed in broad daylight at Winnipeg library, police say

Responding officers found three suspects, who were taken into custody. Other suspects were able to get away, police said.

Two teen girls, aged 13 and 15, are facing robbery-related charges. A warrant has been issued for a 14-year-old girl for similar charges.

Click to play video: 'Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say' Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say
Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say – Mar 2, 2022
