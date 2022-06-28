Father, daughter robbed, assaulted at The Forks: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teen girls have been arrested and police are looking for a third after they say a father and his adult daughter were robbed and assaulted at The Forks Monday night.

Police say the father and daughter were were in a parking lot at The Forks when a group of girls approached and demanded money around 8 p.m.

They say the man was punched and kicked in the head after refusing to hand over cash. Police say the man’s daughter was also assaulted as she called 9-1-1.

0:32 Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase – Mar 10, 2022

Investigators say the suspects smashed the woman’s phone before running away.

Story continues below advertisement

Responding officers found three suspects, who were taken into custody. Other suspects were able to get away, police said.

Two teen girls, aged 13 and 15, are facing robbery-related charges. A warrant has been issued for a 14-year-old girl for similar charges.

0:25 Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide, Winnipeg police say – Mar 2, 2022