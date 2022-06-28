Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia dispatches team to collect shoppers’ data for promised buy local program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia launches website to track health care progress' Nova Scotia launches website to track health care progress
Two months after unveiling its health plan, the Nova Scotia government has launched a website to track progress. The plan highlighted six solutions for health, and the new website will now show were the province stands in each of those areas. Alicia Draus has the details.

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government says it will gather information from shoppers this summer as it tries to make good on an election promise to increase demand for local products.

The government says it will dispatch a team to stores and markets across the province to research consumer behaviour and collect data from shoppers.

As well, it says it will survey people about their thoughts on how the buy local strategy — called Nova Scotia Loyal program — should be branded.

Promised last summer during the election campaign, the program’s goal is to create a 10 per cent rise in demand for local products.

The government says it wants to have 20 per cent of all food purchased by Nova Scotians by the year 2030 to have been grown or produced in the province.

Premier Tim Houston says the buy local initiative is to be supported by a rewards program for consumers, although no final details have been released.

During the election campaign, Houston speculated that a points program could reward shoppers for purchases of local food and non-food items.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2020.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagLocal Business tagBuy Local tagbuy local nova scotia tagnova scotia local businesses tagnova scotia loyal tagnova scotia loyal program tag

