Crime

Montreal police arrest 5, seize weapons, drugs and at least $1M in cash

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 1:37 pm
The SPVM seized weapons, inlcuing an AR 15, drugs and over $1M in cash during a major operation. June 2022.
The SPVM seized weapons, inlcuing an AR 15, drugs and over $1M in cash during a major operation. June 2022. SPVM

The Montreal police anti-gang squad has dismantled a significant weapons and drug trafficking network operating between Toronto and Montreal.

According to a press release from the the SPVM, a large quantity of fire arms, weapons and drugs were seized and five suspects were arrested.

Seven homes and four vehicles were searched in Montreal, Laval, Mirabel, Brossard, Longueuil, Toronto and Richmond Hill where police seized seven handguns, an AR 15 assault rifle, 54 kg of cocaine, 46 kg of crystal methamphetamine (crystal meth), 168,500 methamphetamine tablets, 36 kg of cannabis, various quantities of additional narcotics and more than $1.3 million in cash.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 12 people over incidents relating to high school safety

The five suspects were arrested between May 26 and June 21. They include four men between the ages of 26 and 42, and a 28-year-old woman.

Two of the men, Sami Hashemi and Rudy Louis Etienne, remain in custody for possession of firearms, while the others have been released pending further proceedings.

Trending Stories
A large amount of drugs including; cocaine, methamphetamine tablets, and crystal meth, was seized by the SPVM. June 2022
A large amount of drugs including; cocaine, methamphetamine tablets, and crystal meth, was seized by the SPVM. June 2022. SPVM

All the suspects were known to police. “They act as suppliers to certain criminal street gangs,” said the SPVM.

The joint criminal investigation between Montreal police, the York Regional Police Service, Longueuil police and Mirabel police began in June 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information on drug and weapons trafficking that could be useful to investigators to call Info-Crime at 514 393-1133 or online at infocrimemontreal.ca.

