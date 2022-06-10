Montreal police arrest 12 people over incidents relating to high school safety

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they arrested 12 people Thursday, including nine minors, in two separate operations they say are aimed at promoting safety around city high schools.

The first operation was carried out in Montreal’s Anjou borough following an investigation in local street gang.

In a press release, the SPVM said four suspects between the ages of 15 and 20 were arrested at around 9:20 p.m.

After carrying out two searches, police say they seized a firearm, ammunition, as well as tools that can be used to commit robberies, among other evidence.

Police allege the group is associated with a series of events that took place near a high school in the borough located in the Place de Malicorne area, as well as the three local parks including Lucie-Bruneau, Goncourt and Roseraies.

Two of the four arrested remain in police custody and are expected to appear in court later in the day Friday, while the remaining two were released with pending court dates.

Student targeted

The other police operation took place Thursday morning at around 8:30 a.m. at a high school in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Investigators arrested eight people — all minors — in connection with the alleged extortion, harassment and intimidation directed at a student attending the same school.

Two suspects in that case are still detained as they have yet to appear in court.

The SPVM said that throughout the investigation a community relations officer from Station 10, as well as school officials, offered support to the victim and will continue to do so.

The department took the opportunity to remind the public “that schools must remain safe place conducive to the development of young people.”

Anyone with information pertaining to threats and or any violent events can contact 911 or their neighbourd station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.

