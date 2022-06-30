SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open, closed for the Canada Day holiday in Guelph

Most stores, banks and government offices will be closed on Friday.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 12:00 pm
What's open and what's closed on Canada Day. View image in full screen
What's open and what's closed on Canada Day. Don Mitchell / Global News

The upcoming Canada Day holiday weekend will bring with it the usual closures.

The City of Guelph announced that city hall and administration offices will be closed on Friday, July 1.

Also closed will be the courthouse, the Water Resource Innovation Centre, the operations and parks and forestry offices, the West End Community Centre, the Victoria Road Recreation Centre, the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, McCrae House, the River Run Centre box office, the Sleeman Centre, all Guelph Public Library branches, and the Guelph Civic Museum.

There is no garbage collection on Friday, those who have their garbage collected on a Friday will be moved to Saturday, July 2.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph urges residents to use Canada Day for reflection, awareness

Guelph Transit will be running buses on Canada Day, and all bus stops will be on-demand bus stops.

Story continues below advertisement

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

There will be no mail delivery, and government offices, banks, Stone Road Mall, and grocery and most retail stores will be closed.

All LCBO store locations will be closed on Friday, however, some LBCO convenience outlets may be open on Canada Day if allowed in their respective municipalities.

The Beer Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at 92 of its locations, including two in Guelph: on Silvercreek Parkway North at Willow and on Woolwich Street south of Woodlawn.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagRetail tagCanada Day tagBeer tagHoliday taglcbo tagClosed tagBanks tagOpen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers