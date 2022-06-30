What’s open, closed for the Canada Day holiday in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The upcoming Canada Day holiday weekend will bring with it the usual closures.

The City of Guelph announced that city hall and administration offices will be closed on Friday, July 1.

Also closed will be the courthouse, the Water Resource Innovation Centre, the operations and parks and forestry offices, the West End Community Centre, the Victoria Road Recreation Centre, the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, McCrae House, the River Run Centre box office, the Sleeman Centre, all Guelph Public Library branches, and the Guelph Civic Museum.

There is no garbage collection on Friday, those who have their garbage collected on a Friday will be moved to Saturday, July 2.

Guelph Transit will be running buses on Canada Day, and all bus stops will be on-demand bus stops.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

There will be no mail delivery, and government offices, banks, Stone Road Mall, and grocery and most retail stores will be closed.

All LCBO store locations will be closed on Friday, however, some LBCO convenience outlets may be open on Canada Day if allowed in their respective municipalities.

The Beer Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at 92 of its locations, including two in Guelph: on Silvercreek Parkway North at Willow and on Woolwich Street south of Woodlawn.