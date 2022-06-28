Menu

Canada

Winnipeg man spins his way to $125,000 lotto prize

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 10:56 am
Lorne Morfoot. View image in full screen
Lorne Morfoot. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A Winnipeg man who bought lottery tickets to watch an animated wheel spin ended up with a shot at spinning a real, physical wheel and walked away $125,000 richer.

Lorne Morfoot got the opportunity to try out ‘The Big Spin’ on Thursday after buying a pair of tickets at a St. Vital gas station earlier this month.

“I scratched it in store and asked the retailer to check the ticket,” Morfoot said.

“That’s mostly how I play, I want to see the (animated) wheel go.”

Read more: Two Manitoban lottery winners collect a million dollars apiece

Although the animation didn’t go his way, one of Morfoot’s tickets revealed he’d have a chance to spin the physical wheel — which means a shot at up to half a million dollars.

Morfoot won $125,000 from his spin — along with an initial prize of $10,000.

The Winnipegger said he intends to share some of his prize with his daughter and put the rest in the bank.

