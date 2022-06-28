Morning news rewind: Tuesday, June 28

Saskatoon city council recap, barbecue tips with Maddie and Kiki, and dealing with summertime ailments in Healthy Living.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, June 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Flood mitigation and masking optional on transit: Coun. Randy Donauer
City council followed up on June 27 on the intense storm last week that dropped close to 10 centimetres of rain in a matter of hours.
The city is building more storm ponds as part of its flood mitigation plan.
Council also voted to make masks optional on Saskatoon Transit.
Coun. Randy Donauer discusses those issues in this interview with Chris Carr.
Summertime barbecue tips from Maddie and Kiki
Summertime is here and that means it is barbecue season.
From the right grill to proper heat levels, barbecue experts Maddie and Kiki have tips and tricks to ensure the best grilling experience.
Treating summer ailments in Healthy Living
Ailments are bound to happen during the summer.
Whether it’s heartburn or indigestion, or a sunburn, it can put a damper on any activities.
Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk explores treatments and remedies in this Healthy Living segment.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 28
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, June 28.
