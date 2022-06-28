Morning news rewind: Tuesday, June 28

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon city council recap, barbecue tips with Maddie and Kiki, and dealing with summertime ailments in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, June 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Flood mitigation and masking optional on transit: Coun. Randy Donauer

City council followed up on June 27 on the intense storm last week that dropped close to 10 centimetres of rain in a matter of hours.

The city is building more storm ponds as part of its flood mitigation plan.

Council also voted to make masks optional on Saskatoon Transit.

Coun. Randy Donauer discusses those issues in this interview with Chris Carr.

Story continues below advertisement

4:31 Flood mitigation and masking optional on transit: Coun. Randy Donauer Flood mitigation and masking optional on transit: Coun. Randy Donauer

Summertime barbecue tips from Maddie and Kiki

Summertime is here and that means it is barbecue season.

From the right grill to proper heat levels, barbecue experts Maddie and Kiki have tips and tricks to ensure the best grilling experience.

3:46 Summertime BBQ tips from Maddie and Kiki Summertime BBQ tips from Maddie and Kiki

Treating summer ailments in Healthy Living

Ailments are bound to happen during the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Whether it’s heartburn or indigestion, or a sunburn, it can put a damper on any activities.

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk explores treatments and remedies in this Healthy Living segment.

4:04 Treating summer ailments in Healthy Living Treating summer ailments in Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 28

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, June 28.

1:31 Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 28 Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 28