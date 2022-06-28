Menu

Canada

Several workers injured after building under construction collapses in Moncton

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 10:50 am
Emergency personnel respond to a building collapse in Moncton Tuesday. View image in full screen
Emergency personnel respond to a building collapse in Moncton Tuesday. Submitted by Wade Perry

Several workers were injured after a floor in a building under construction in Moncton collapsed Tuesday morning.

The collapse happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at a seniors residence under construction at Shannex’s Faubourg du Mascaret retirement community, according to Shannex spokesperson Isabelle Landry.

“The construction site has been secured and WorkSafe NB is managing the situation,” she said in an email.

“We understand that at least five individuals were transported to hospital with injuries. We are working closely with WorkSafe NB and our contractors. Our thoughts are with the impacted individuals.”

At least five workers were injured when a building under construction collapsed in Moncton Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
At least five workers were injured when a building under construction collapsed in Moncton Tuesday morning. Submitted by Wade Perry

Moncton Fire Department platoon chief Mike Lake told Global News that workers were pouring cement on the second floor of the unfinished building when the floor collapsed.

He said the workers’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

WorkSafe NB confirmed there was an incident at the site involving a building collapse, but could not provide further details.

— with files from Nathalie Sturgeon

