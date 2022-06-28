Menu

Severe thunderstorm watch issued Tuesday for the Okanagan, Shuswap

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 10:07 am
Click to play video: 'Learning lessons from last year’s heat dome' Learning lessons from last year’s heat dome
A year since B.C.'s deadly heat dome, experts say there's still a need for change as we learn to live with hotter summers. Dr. Adam Rysanek, assistant professor of environmental systems at UBC, provides insight on alternative means of cooling indoor and outdoor spaces without relying on air conditioning.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Southern Interior on Tuesday.

Balmier weather left over from the weekend is forecast to take a turn mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to the hourly forecast from the national weather agency.

Click to play video: '2021 heat dome report calls for changes to B.C. building codes' 2021 heat dome report calls for changes to B.C. building codes
2021 heat dome report calls for changes to B.C. building codes – Jun 7, 2022

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” reads the notice in regard to the Shuswap, Okanagan and Thompson areas.

Read more: After heat dome deaths, B.C. report recommends building code changes to keep people cool

The week ahead is supposed to bring more clouds, though temperatures are on track with seasonal norms.

Compared with a year ago, the conditions seem almost ideal. It was June 25 last year when the heat dome’s effects started to become known in the Okanagan.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Review into B.C.’s 2021 heat-related deaths calls for more coordinated response

In Kelowna, the hottest day ever was recorded on June 29, when the temperature reached 45.6 C. The same day, the all-time Canadian record was set in Lytton, at 49.6 C.

The unprecedented weather had a deadly effect.

Click to play video: 'B.C. coroner calls for greater support for high-risk populations during heat events' B.C. coroner calls for greater support for high-risk populations during heat events
B.C. coroner calls for greater support for high-risk populations during heat events – Jun 7, 2022

Across B.C., 595 people, mostly seniors, died from extreme heat during a record-setting week of hot temperatures in late June and early July. Thirty-two of those people lived in the Okanagan, 12 of whom were in Kelowna.

Read more: A year after deadly B.C. heat dome, experts say events may alter ecology forever

Ninety-five per cent of those who succumbed to the heat died inside their own homes, the B.C. Coroners Service said in a report that was released last month.

Click to play video: 'B.C. farmers hit hard by unusually-cool spring' B.C. farmers hit hard by unusually-cool spring
B.C. farmers hit hard by unusually-cool spring – May 16, 2022
