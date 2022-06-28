Menu

Canada

Cyclist seriously injured after Etobicoke collision

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 7:20 am
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

A cyclist has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 6:32 a.m. to the area of Kipling and Evans avenues.

Police said the cyclist, a man in his 60s or 70s, was struck and was lying on the ground.

He was reported to be seriously injured.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they also assessed the driver at the scene.

