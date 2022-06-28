Cyclist seriously injured after Etobicoke collision

A cyclist has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 6:32 a.m. to the area of Kipling and Evans avenues.
Police said the cyclist, a man in his 60s or 70s, was struck and was lying on the ground.
He was reported to be seriously injured.
Trending Stories
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they also assessed the driver at the scene.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments