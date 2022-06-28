Cyclist seriously injured after Etobicoke collision

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 6:32 a.m. to the area of Kipling and Evans avenues.

Police said the cyclist, a man in his 60s or 70s, was struck and was lying on the ground.

Read more: Toronto police make 2 arrests following knifepoint robbery

He was reported to be seriously injured.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they also assessed the driver at the scene.

COLLISION:

Kipling Av + Evans Av

* 6:32 am *

– Cyclist struck

– Man in his 60s or 70s

– Lying on the ground

– Serious injuries reported

– Driver has remained o/s

– Police en route

– Expect road closures in the area#GO1225256

^dh pic.twitter.com/0ItFVa8NFU — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2022

Advertisement