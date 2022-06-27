University of Regina receives $20 million to fund mental health research

Send this page to someone via email

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) provided $20 million to the University of Regina today in an effort to support mental health.

This marks the largest one-time funding contribution in the Universities history.

“Throughout COVID, I believe that Canadians have come a little more comfortable to admit they are struggling with their mental health or increased use of substance and I hope as that stigma comes down that they will feel the support from all of these projects and all of us,” said Carolyn Bennet, the federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

The money is meant to support five project, all related to supporting and exploring mental health needs of Canadian front-line health-care workers.

“The University is a leader in innovative, mental health research and support in Canada and the funding we have received from the Public Health Agency of Canada will allow us to expand on our work in this critically important area,” said U of R President Dr. Jeff Keshen in a news release.

“Public safety and front line personnel provide vital, life-saving services to Canadians across the country, and we are pleased to support the, and their families, through our research and programs and addressing their mental health and well-being.”

The funding will go towards:

Expansion and evaluation of the Before Operational Stress Program

Canadian Institutes for Pandemic Health Education and Response

Prevention resources and supports for public safety personnel and their families

Advancing peer support programming to address PTSD and trauma among Canadian public safety personnel and veterans

Training and Development Program for public safety personnel

“This federal government investment is supporting our researchers’ efforts to design, deliver, and evaluate diverse and much-needed mental-health support to Canada’s public safety personnel, front line health-care workers, as well as their leadership and families,” said Dr. R. Nicholas Carleton, the U of R professor of clinical psychology and scientific director for the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment.

