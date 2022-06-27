Rain event, transit masking, STC wellness centre highlight Saskatoon city council

Send this page to someone via email

The response to last week’s rain event was a big topic at Saskatoon city council Monday afternoon.

“In the 24 hours from the beginning of the storm over 1,200 calls were recieved at the customer care centre, with 114 that required service,” said Angela Gardiner, general manager with Utilities and Environment.

Mayor Charlie Clarke said a lot of credit should be given to the city for the rain event response,

“It’s a moment worth celebrating for the city to be able to do that and I think lots of people I’ve talked to have said good on the city for that” said Mayor Clarke.

Councillor Bev Dubois put forward a motion seconded by councillor Donauer for an investigative device that could signal to drivers not to proceed under overpasses when water or snow gets to a dangerous depth.

Councillor Loewen put forward a motion also seconded by councillor Donauer to receive information back and to be transparent about what is learned about our infrastructure.

The motions carried unanimously.

Masking on city transit was another topic of discussion.

Saskatoon Fire delivered the June COVID-19 update, with the motion of the information be received being moved by councillor Jeffries and seconded by councillor Gersher.

The update recommended masking continue to be mandatory on transit on a month-to-month basis.

Councillor David Kirton motioned to make masks optional, and council agreed.

Councillors Gough, Loewen, and Gersher were the only one to oppose the move.

Council plans to re-visit mandatory masking on transit in the fall.

The STC Wellness Centre’s temporary location also stirred up a lot of talk at council.

Council looked at several different options for the STC to have outdoor space and decided moved a motion to use the sidewalk in front of the building.

The option is temporary and will be revisited at the end of October.

Council also brought up the residential speed limit review program, a program proposed by councillor Kirton several months ago.

The program would entail volunteers working with police to track speeders.

Council passed the motion, sending it to the Board of Police Comissioners for more information.

The board will report back with more information at a later date.