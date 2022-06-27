Vigil planned for 14-year-old found dead in Vancouver apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A vigil is being planned for Tuesday for 14-year-old Noelle ‘Ellie’ O-Soup whose body was recently found at an apartment building in the Downtown Eastside.

O’Soup, an Indigenous girl from the Key First Nation in Saskatchewan, had been missing for more than a year when her body was found.

A small memorial is growing outside the building at Hastings Street and Heatley Avenue where both O’Soup and another deceased person were discovered on May 1.

Vancouver police say they are investigating all avenues in her death.

View image in full screen Noelle O’Soup had been missing for more than a year. Coquitlam RCMP

Indigenous leaders say they think the search for O’Soup lacked urgency.

“In general the RCMP, I am very disappointed and disgusted with them and their lack of action, their lack of interest and you know just in general not caring,” Chief Clinton Key with the Key First Nation told Global News.

A vigil will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 405 Heatley Ave. outside the building where O’Soup’s body was found.

“There’s a huge problem in the DTES and across the country,” the vigil co-organizer Lorelei Williams said. “Indigenous women and girls are targeted every single day and it’s such a huge problem. We need a state of emergency.”