Crime

13 more victims identified after Sherwood Park man charged with sexual assault: RCMP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 4:42 pm
Strathcona County RCMP charge a 60-year-old man with sexual assault. View image in full screen
Strathcona County RCMP charge a 60-year-old man with sexual assault. File / Global News

A 60-year-old man from the Edmonton region is facing more than a dozen additional charges after RCMP asked others to come forward when a girl reported she was sexually assaulted during a massage session.

That allegation came from a female youth on April 28, Strathcona County RCMP said, and an investigation was launched.

Dean Cherneske, 60, from Sherwood Park, Alta., was charged with sexual assault in that case.

At that time, RCMP said they believed there were other victims and asked anyone affected to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or their local police.

Read more: Sherwood Park man charged with sexual assault of youth during massage session

On June 27, RCMP said “as a result of the request to the public for additional victims to come forward, Strathcona County RCMP have identified an additional 13 victims.”

Cherneske has since been charged with 11 more counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

He has been released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in court for these charges on June 29.

However, Strathcona County RCMP “continue to believe there may be additional victims and encourage those individuals to come forward.”

RCMP members are working with Victim Services, SAFFRON Centre and Strathcona County to offer “support to those community members affected by traumatic events such as this.”

Strathcona County Victim Services can be reached at 780-449-0153.

Counselling supports can be reached by calling Strathcona County Family and Community Services at 780-464-4044.

If you have experienced any form of sexual violence or assault, support is available. To be connected with crisis support or to find sexual assault support services in Alberta:

Call toll free: 1-866-403-8000 (9 am to 9 pm daily, 170+ languages

Text: 1-866-403-8000

