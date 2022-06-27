Manitoba RCMP seek suspects in Camperville double stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are searching for two suspects in connection with a double stabbing in Camperville, Man., early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene around 5:15 a.m., where they found two injured men lying on the ground.

One man, 26, was transported to Winnipeg in critical condition, where he remains in hospital, while the other, 21, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to Winnipegosis RCMP, the stabbings occurred during a fight that broke out in front of a Camperville home, which apparently started due to a woman being robbed while walking down the street.

RCMP are looking for Wilfred James “J.J.” Chartrand, 18, and 20-year-old Carson Richard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-656-7003 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.