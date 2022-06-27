SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada sending Ukraine seeds to help farmers amid Russia war

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy warns millions of people may soon face starvation without Ukrainian wheat, corn' Zelenskyy warns millions of people may soon face starvation without Ukrainian wheat, corn
WATCH: Zelenskyy warns millions of people may soon face starvation without Ukrainian wheat, corn – Jun 9, 2022

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says Canada is sending seeds to Ukraine including buckwheat, a fast-growing crop.

The minister says Ukraine asked Canada – also a major grain grower – to send seeds and mobile silos to store its grain.

Read more: Canada will help Ukraine find options to export grain, Trudeau says

Buckwheat, used to make soba noodles, has a shorter growing season than wheat, making it easier to cultivate for Ukraine’s hard-pressed farmers.

Ukraine’s farmers have had their fields mined by Russian troops and their storage silos destroyed, and many agricultural workers are fighting the Russians.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: New fears war could bring global food shortages' Russia-Ukraine conflict: New fears war could bring global food shortages
Russia-Ukraine conflict: New fears war could bring global food shortages – Mar 19, 2022

The Russians have also blockaded Ukraine’s ports, so it cannot export its grain and sunflower oil, leading to food shortages in the developing world.

The minister says Canadian farmers are stepping up to help alleviate shortages and are on track to produce 44 per cent more wheat than last season, which was hit by drought.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
