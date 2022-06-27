Atlantic communities prepare for Canada Day celebrations after hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since 2019, the sky above many Atlantic Canadian communities will be lit up with fireworks Friday evening as Canada Day celebrations return.

Many communities that cancelled their festivities in 2020 due to COVID-19 and in 2021 out of respect for mourning Indigenous communities have put out planned schedules for a day full of patriotism.

From Campbellton to St. Stephen, New Brunswickers will have no trouble finding ways to spend July 1.

Fundy National Park will offer free admission for all and the Village of Alma, located “right on the doorstep” of the park is hoping that brings some travellers to town.

“Canada Day during the last couple of years hasn’t been much,” said Paula Horvath, chair of the Alma! Committee.

The committee, a relatively new event-planning group in town, is coordinating the celebration for the village.

“The whole village is excited, and hopefully people who are coming down to Alma are excited,” she said. “This is going to be a great day.”

Activities in Alma will start at 9 a.m. with a market lasting into the afternoon.

The Ukrainian Club of Moncton will set up a booth with Ukrainian baked goods.

There will also be a free BBQ lunch, a parade of kids on bikes, scooters and wagons and – of course – fireworks.

“That’s everyone’s favourite part,” Horvath said of the explosive spectacle.

Down the Fundy coast in Saint John, this will not be the first time since 2019 fireworks have been held.

They’ve gone off three times in the past week alone as the city celebrates the memorial cup; the city also hosted a firework show for Canada Day 2021.

This is the first year the city will celebrate via the Area 506 container village, though.

The venue will host the “first-ever” Canada Day Waterfront Festival with face painting, circus performers and more.

In Nova Scotia, a return to celebration will see reconciliation at the forefront.

The City of Halifax has partnered with Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre to create an event aimed at inclusivity.

“Kana’ta-HFX Canada Day 2022” festivities will include the familiar fireworks and parade, but also a Mawio’mi, or cultural village, set up in Halifax Common showcasing music, crafts and authentic Indigenous cuisine.

A showcase on Grand Parade will feature rock duo Crown Lands and local stars Neon Dreams.