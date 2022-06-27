Menu

Morning news rewind: Monday, June 27

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June 27' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June 27
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, June 27.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark and the Local Adventure Co.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, June 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Downtown arena and rainfall update: Mayor Charle Clark

There’s been a lot of anticipation and excitement as we wait to find out where a new downtown arena and entertainment district could be located, but that decision is delayed.

And how did the city’s storm system hold up during last week’s rainstorm?

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark has the very latest from city hall.

Click to play video: 'Downtown arena and rainfall update: Mayor Charle Clark' Downtown arena and rainfall update: Mayor Charle Clark
Downtown arena and rainfall update: Mayor Charle Clark

The Local Adventure Co. in Experience Saskatoon

Kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards are being offered for rent to take out on the South Saskatchewan River.

Learn more about the Local Adventure Co. in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'The Local Adventure Co. in Experience Saskatoon' The Local Adventure Co. in Experience Saskatoon
The Local Adventure Co. in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 27

Mainly sunny as temperatures head into the mid-20s.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 27' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 27
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 27
