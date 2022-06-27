SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

G7 leaders can’t forget about need to end COVID-19 pandemic: WHO adviser

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'G7 leaders meet in Germany' G7 leaders meet in Germany
WATCH: G7 leaders meet in Germany

A senior adviser to the director general at the World Health Organization says G7 leaders must make ending the COVID-19 pandemic a critical part of their summit in Germany or they risk losing economic growth and unleashing more civil unrest.

Dr. Bruce Aylward says in an interview that if getting control of the pandemic by investing in vaccines and treatments for all countries isn’t important to the G7, it won’t be important to anyone.

Read more: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy addresses Trudeau, other G7 leaders at Germany summit

The leaders of the world’s leading economies are midway through their annual summit where the Russian invasion in Ukraine and food insecurity are the main focus.

Trending Stories

But Aylward says the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be forgotten.

Story continues below advertisement

He says G7 nations already played a leadership role helping get vaccines to lower-income countries but they also hindered progress by hoarding doses until their own populations were inoculated while exporting conspiracy theories that contributed to vaccine hesitancy elsewhere.

That has made convincing people who have had to wait to access doses a steeper mountain to climb and will mean the pandemic and new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 will continue to erupt with potentially dire consequences.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagG7 tagcovid pandemic tagG7 meeting tagcovid g7 tagCOVID-19 G7 tagG7 COVID tagG7 COVID-19 tagG7 meeting today tagG7 news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers