Thousands gather at Greek Day on Broadway festival after COVID hiatus

Thousands of people gathered for the much-anticipated return of Greek Day on Broadway, after the festival was cancelled for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kitsilano street was packed with food vendors, clothing sales, live music and people dancing in the street.

“Greek Days is back. People are out in force, being Greek for a day. Lots of celebrating,” Sarah Kirby-Yung said, a Vancouver city councillor.

“I think people are very grateful to have festivals and events back.”

Festival attendees were ecstatic the community-based event has returned.

“I lived in Kitsilano, spent all my days at UBC renting in Kitsilano, it’s fabulous to be back here,” Adriane Carr said, another Vancouver city councillor. “It’s such a community-spirited event.”

Events at the festival are roughly running until 5:30 p.m.

