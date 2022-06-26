Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Thousands gather at Greek Day on Broadway festival after COVID hiatus

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 7:38 pm
Greek Day on Broadway has returned and thousands of people attended the festival. View image in full screen
Greek Day on Broadway has returned and thousands of people attended the festival. Global News

Thousands of people gathered for the much-anticipated return of Greek Day on Broadway, after the festival was cancelled for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kitsilano street was packed with food vendors, clothing sales, live music and people dancing in the street.

Read more: Vancouver’s dragon boat festival fully returns after two-year hiatus

“Greek Days is back. People are out in force, being Greek for a day. Lots of celebrating,” Sarah Kirby-Yung said, a Vancouver city councillor.

“I think people are very grateful to have festivals and events back.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver International Jazz Festival kicks off with over 60 free shows across the city' Vancouver International Jazz Festival kicks off with over 60 free shows across the city
Vancouver International Jazz Festival kicks off with over 60 free shows across the city

Festival attendees were ecstatic the community-based event has returned.

Story continues below advertisement

“I lived in Kitsilano, spent all my days at UBC renting in Kitsilano, it’s fabulous to be back here,” Adriane Carr said, another Vancouver city councillor. “It’s such a community-spirited event.”

Events at the festival are roughly running until 5:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Calls for greater pedestrian access on Granville Island' Calls for greater pedestrian access on Granville Island
Calls for greater pedestrian access on Granville Island
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagMetro Vancouver tagGreek tagVancouver Event tagGreek Festival tagBroadway Street tagGreek Day tagGreek Day on Broadway tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers