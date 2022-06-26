Boil water notice issued for Mabel Lake, North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Mabel Lake in the North Okanagan.

The Regional District of the North Okanagan, in conjunction with Interior Health issued the notice on Sunday due to spring run-off, which has led to increased turbidity levels.

According to the Regional District, turbidity occurs when particles, like clay, silt, or other microscopic organisms in the water enter the water treatment process.

In the meantime, residents are urged to exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes.

“All customers, especially young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems, may choose to boil,” read the Regional District press release.

Water intended for the below purposes should be boiled for at least one minute:

drinking

brushing teeth

washing fruits & vegetables to be eaten raw

preparing any food

mixing baby formula

making beverages or ice

The notice will remain in effect until turbidity levels have returned to “acceptable levels” and sampling results confirm that it is safe to drink.